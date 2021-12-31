Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $224,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after buying an additional 475,437 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,944,000 after buying an additional 378,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 48.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,358,000 after buying an additional 239,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DGX traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $172.55. 1,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,065. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $173.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

