Scott & Selber Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $57,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 76.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $249.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,803. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $251.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

