Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after acquiring an additional 157,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.15.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $466.28. 804,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,865. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

