Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.53 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.73 and a one year high of $110.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

