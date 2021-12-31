Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 9,913 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $44,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB remained flat at $$54.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,518. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

