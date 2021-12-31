Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 586 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

MDY traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $518.55. 30,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $409.73 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

