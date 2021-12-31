Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,281 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,010. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

