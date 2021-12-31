Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 2,214 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,098 shares of company stock worth $2,675,853. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,345. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.