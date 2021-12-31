Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 4,454 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 231,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,751,000 after buying an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter.

CWI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,934. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

