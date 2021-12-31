Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 232,464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 505.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 159,883 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,425. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.60. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.