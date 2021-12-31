Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

SGMO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,810. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

