Sands Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Billion Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,043 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,668,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,418,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,669,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.89 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,459.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,439.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

