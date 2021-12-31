Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.76

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.76 and traded as high as $53.83. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 1,106 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $148.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Hoffner bought 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.20 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth $79,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

