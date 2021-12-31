Safex Token (SFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,114.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Safex Token has a total market cap of $9.53 million and $1,114.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safex Token alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 209.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 1,506,456,229.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.