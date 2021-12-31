SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0097 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $213,478.72 and approximately $445.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00033487 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,002,170 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

