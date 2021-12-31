SafeCapital (SCAP) 1-Day Volume Hits $26.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $16,025.74 and approximately $26.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 64.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00024252 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

