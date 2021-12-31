SafeBlast Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $177,188.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,024.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.00914668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.00259864 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.