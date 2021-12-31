SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.38 ($19.75).

SFQ stock opened at €12.30 ($13.98) on Wednesday. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a 52-week high of €14.49 ($16.47). The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.95. The stock has a market cap of $558.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

