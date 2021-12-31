Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,014 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

SBR stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $605.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 745.91% and a net margin of 93.18%. The company had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 133.93%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.