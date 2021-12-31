RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Up 1.8%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €35.43 ($40.26) and last traded at €35.43 ($40.26). Approximately 1,552,830 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €34.82 ($39.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is €33.78 and its 200 day moving average is €32.20.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

