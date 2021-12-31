Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (RARI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RARI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4921 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.27.

