Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $280,712.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,978,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

