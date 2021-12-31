Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) a C$73.00 Price Target

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) received a C$73.00 price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATD.B. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.13.

ATD.B stock opened at C$49.67 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

