Router Protocol (ROUTE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $512,713.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Router Protocol has a market cap of $23.84 million and approximately $512,713.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.24 or 0.00006852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.27 or 0.07847178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00075034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,250.34 or 0.99987778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00052925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.