Roth Capital Cuts CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target to $10.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CURI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of CURI opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.54.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

