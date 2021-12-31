Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,495 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $55.56 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $55.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35.

