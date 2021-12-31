Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,871 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $333,562,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $51.01. 46,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,410,297. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

