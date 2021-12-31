Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.618 per share. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

