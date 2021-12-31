Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Danaher by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after buying an additional 1,046,777 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 841.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after buying an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after buying an additional 635,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $328.47 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $234.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.12 and a 200 day moving average of $304.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.