Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.