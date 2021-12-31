Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 101.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 132.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TY opened at $33.01 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $3.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

