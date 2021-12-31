Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $867,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $180.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $182.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.08.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

