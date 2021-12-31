Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.13. 13,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

