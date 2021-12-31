Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.21. 3,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $248.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

