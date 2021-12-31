Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

Shares of ROP opened at $489.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

