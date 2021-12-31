Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.92

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 38137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $780.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -1.17.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 160.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Root by 99.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after buying an additional 2,614,547 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter worth about $29,587,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Root by 139.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 754,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 304,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

