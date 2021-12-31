Ronald J. Daniels Purchases 10,402 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BBIO traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 9,742,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.84. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

