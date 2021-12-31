Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 185,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,602,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

ROIV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

