ROCKI (ROCKI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $299,945.00

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. ROCKI has a market cap of $1.73 million and $299,945.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROCKI has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROCKI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.82 or 0.07866348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,743.19 or 0.99544730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007834 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROCKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROCKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.