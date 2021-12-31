River & Mercantile LLC Has $19.33 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

River & Mercantile LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,166 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 9.6% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $19,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $70.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.273 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

