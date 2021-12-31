Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 743.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 1,032.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 571,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $127,392,000 after purchasing an additional 521,397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $217.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average of $225.38.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

