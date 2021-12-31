Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Up 2.4%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.15. 866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 970,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.60.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $23,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

