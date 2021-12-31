Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Up 2.4%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.15. 866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 970,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Riskified alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 71.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.