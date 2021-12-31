Richard Charles Hains Buys 30,021,387 Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG) Stock

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG) insider Richard Charles Hains purchased 30,021,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,401,710.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,389,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,471,131.12.

Shares of TSE RTG opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$100.39 million and a PE ratio of -9.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. RTG Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.23.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Mabilo properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

