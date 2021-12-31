Richard Charles Hains Buys 30,021,387 Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG) Stock

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG) insider Richard Charles Hains purchased 30,021,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,401,710.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,389,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,471,131.12.
Shares of TSE RTG opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$100.39 million and a PE ratio of -9.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. RTG Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.23.
About RTG Mining
