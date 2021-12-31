Reviewing The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) & Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pear Therapeutics and The Pennant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Pennant Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.91%. The Pennant Group has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.51%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and The Pennant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 1.67 $15.74 million $0.29 79.18

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pear Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 2.03% 12.90% 2.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Pear Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

