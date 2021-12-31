Reviewing First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) & United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 34.29% 13.73% 1.40% United Bancorporation of Alabama 30.77% 16.75% 1.71%

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First Bank pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Bank and United Bancorporation of Alabama, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bank and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $95.55 million 2.83 $19.45 million $1.71 8.42 United Bancorporation of Alabama $45.85 million 2.44 $12.17 million N/A N/A

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Volatility & Risk

First Bank has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bank beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services. The company was founded on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, NJ.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

