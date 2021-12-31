REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) were down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 384,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $912.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 2.42.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 13,784.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

