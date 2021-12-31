Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

