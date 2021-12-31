Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,633 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,044,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 103.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 799.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $91.14 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

