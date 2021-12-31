Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 523 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 97.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.15. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

